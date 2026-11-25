Rochester Institute of Technology researchers are working to create something like skin from scratch.

In the basement of the College of Art and Design, Professor Ahasan Habib picks up a flat, flexible, web-like printout that had been sitting in a drawer. It illustrates one step of many toward a dream to biologically print skin grafts, prosthetics and, one day, organs using a 3D printer.

"As an engineer, our goal is to make the technology that, like really, doctor, biomedical engineer, or biomedical professionals can use it for their purpose," Habib said.

Habib's vision is to use a type of material that is mostly comprised of water called hydrogel, infuse it with someone's stem cells, and then 3D print that concoction into tissue that would then become part of that person's body, with minimal risk of rejection — theoretically.

It's a vision shared by many in the interdisciplinary field of biotechnology. NASA astronauts have performed tests in microgravity in recent years, and researchers at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine have an entire facility dedicated to 3D bioprinting.

In practice, there are logistical problems to solve before that could become reality. Such as: What exactly is the right combination of material to work with to account for the complexities of the human body?

"There's all sorts of parameters like even outside of like the very physical, like does it print well?" said Schuyler Mann, a dual-degree student in the engineering department. "Does it resist UV light? Can it support bacteria, if that's important for the application? How well can it sustain itself on its own?"

Mann is months away from graduation, and he works with Habib on bioprinting research for his capstone project.

"Having this sort of reference, like 'This one can handle these situations under these circumstances, this one can't,' I think will be helpful," Mann added. "It's the kind of groundwork you need to sort of do the more advanced stuff."

Max Schulte / WXXI News Rochester Institute of Technology graduate student Schuyler Mann holds samples of 3D-printed scaffolding in a research lab at RIT in Rochester, N.Y. The intricate structures demonstrate the complex shapes, mathematical modeling and precise mapping involved in developing suitable scaffolds that could one day support biological materials and living cells for medical applications.

The ability to print with precision on uneven surfaces is another challenge that stands in the way of a potential major medical breakthrough.

"It's a pretty important gap because if we're thinking about medical applications — printing on skin, prosthetic or even far off future like an organ — it's all, biology is all very curved," he said. "So, standard like two-dimensional layer-by-layer printing probably won't be enough in the long run."

On a personal level, Habib wants to see this eventually lead to an alternative for kidney transplants. Several of his family members died due to kidney disease.

"We tried to get some kidney match, but yeah, we didn't able to get any," he said.

The vast majority of patients on the U.S. transplant list are waiting for a kidney — about 95,000 people as of this summer — according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. Nearly 28,000 people received a kidney transplant last year.

"That is really the motivation,” he said. “Is there any way we can really reduce their wait time or really, can this 3D bioprinting be another source ... of that organ?"

Best-case scenario, 3D bio-printing could be used to save lives in this way within his lifetime. But first, researchers, like the team of faculty and students Habib works with, have to get the math right.