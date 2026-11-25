Hawaii’s Na Koa Ali’i Aloha All-State Marching Band is one of the lucky few high school groups that will get to perform at the Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

However, unlike the other bands, they are spread out across many islands. Their first rehearsal all together was only on Saturday.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with two band members, Kallie Kiriu and Olivia McMillan, and their band leader Ku’ulei Arceo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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