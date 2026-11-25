MIDDLETOWN, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Army intentionally blew up the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives, saying early signs Wednesday indicated the controlled detonation in Iowa did not allow any toxic dust to spread to nearby homes and farms.

The plan for the detonation was announced just days in advance, with officials saying the barrels had degraded and were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as the weather gets colder. The sudden announcement set off concerns about potential health and environmental impacts, as well as frustration over a lack of information.

Those in charge called it a success. All 5 tons of lead azide were successfully destroyed at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation, said at a news conference.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were reporting no lead in the air around the plant.

The risk to the surrounding communities was “reduced as close to zero as it’s absolutely humanly possible,” Shirley said.

Still, government agencies plan to do more testing in the days and weeks ahead. Independent researchers also intend to do extensive environmental testing on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds. Lead is a heavy metal that’s unsafe at any level, and is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women.

The smoke after the blasts went away in minutes

An Associated Press reporter watched and filmed the blasts, along with several bystanders parked on the side of a road less than a mile away — and upwind — from the site. Following two loud booms around 9 a.m. local time, a pair of wispy white plumes rolled high in the air before quickly dissipating.

The Army attributed the smoke to foam that was sprayed on the blast to tamp down any dust.

Bystanders laughed and joked about the size of the explosion and smoke. No one there was wearing masks or eye protection.

Burlington resident Tim Brandt said he wanted to feel the ground shake, but instead the detonation reminded him of the noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground.

“It was nothing,” he told The AP. “It seemed like government put fear in a lot of people over nothing.”

Still, it's unclear yet whether the plume carried any toxic lead. The wind was expected to carry the plume southwest toward neighboring Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River.

President Donald Trump posted on social media that early reports showed the “Army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations.”

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle along with the Republican governors of Iowa and Missouri also said it appeared to be a success and that the explosion was well-contained.

Safety concerns and weather conditions delayed the detonation

Government officials encouraged residents within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the site to evacuate.

Schools that weren’t already closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday canceled classes, and a gas station near the detonation site posted a note on the front door saying they’d be back open once it’s safe. Some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precaution.

The blast originally was planned for last Friday. The Army changed the detonation date three times amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind, according to court documents.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” Shirley had said.

The Army took steps to quash the plume

The Army set up additional “blast barriers” around the two bunkers where the 68 barrels of lead azide were detonated. The materials were surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high.

Ballistic gels, foams and more than 100,000 gallons (380,000 liters) of water were intended to absorb the lead dust.

A video of the site released by the Army before the detonation showed a bunker encased by an earth berm and sand-filled blocks.

Colin Wellenkamp, the executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, told the AP that the Army’s measures seem to have limited the lead dispersal.

“Our water treatment facilities down the Mississippi River and on the Missouri River in particular will be testing periodically, starting in a few hours,” he said, “just to make sure that there are no detectable spikes.”

Decades-old lead azide was crystallizing, risking spontaneous detonation

The stockpile was brought to Iowa from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The lead azide was stored just in case the military needed to use it again.

During an inspection in March, staff at the ammunition plant found the chemicals had partially crystallized, making them sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation.

The Army had experts formulate a plan, and they found that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums’ contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation.

Court gives final approval amid pushback from environmental groups

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit to halt the plan, but a court ruling on Monday put the detonation back on track. A federal appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust.

Some residents said the timing could have been better, given that it was the day before Thanksgiving, but they acknowledged it needed to be dealt with now. Others worried about the impact on water, farms, animals and their own homes.

“I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon,” said Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington. “It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this.”

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Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio, and Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Jessica Hill in Las Vegas; and Chris Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.