A number of Democrat-led states have signed a compact to give presidential electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote. More states could sign on after Democrats won control of five key states. However, legal experts say the plan may violate the Constitution.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jesse Wegman, contributing opinion writer for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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