During the Jim Crow Era, Black families traveling Route 66, the historic highway that ran more than 2,000 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles, needed to carry food and gas with them. Most restaurants, gas stations and motels wouldn't serve them.

But there was one place they were guaranteed to find respite: a small, family-owned business just east of Oklahoma City that offered fuel, food and a place to stop for the night. The Threatt Filling Station, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was the only known Black-owned and operated gas station along the famous Mother Road.

"Grandpa took care of whatever they needed to have," said Linda Fisher, the granddaughter of the station's founder, Allen Threatt Sr. Her family still owns the station and the 150 acres around it.

"If they didn't have any food, they fed them," she said. "If they needed some kind of shelter or blankets or those types of things, Grandpa and Grandma made sure they got those kinds of things."

Nick Oxford for NPR / A Route 66 sign welcomes visitors to the Threatt Filling Station. This blue building, next door to the gas station, will house a restaurant.

Threatt moved from Alabama to the farming community of Luther, Okla., in the early 1900s as part of the Great Migration. His father had been born into slavery, and Threatt and his wife, Alberta, seeking stability and refuge, wanted their own farm.

At the time, Oklahoma was a place where Black migrants could own land and form their own towns. Between 1865 and 1920, Black Americans settled more than 50 "all-Black" municipalities in Oklahoma, the largest number of any state.

But Oklahoma also had its issues — by the time of the Great Depression, many of those all-Black towns had ceased to exist. And there was a rise in "sundown towns": all-white communities that warned non-white people to get out before dark, or they would face violence or police harassment. There was a sundown town on either side of the filling station during the Jim Crow era, Fisher said.

Nick Oxford for NPR / Linda Fisher is the granddaughter of the station's founder, Allen Threatt Sr.

But at the Threatt Filling Station, "everyone was welcome," Fisher said.

The building, which closed to the public in the 1970s, is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

A century of welcome

Allen Threatt Sr. built the original filling station in 1915, when he started to notice people driving by a corner of his property on what was then the Ozark Trail.

In 1926, Route 66 was founded, and the trickle of cars became a steady stream. When the old wooden building burned down, Threatt replaced it with a charming sandstone one, built like a small, welcoming house.

Eventually, the station and the property surrounding it became a community hub. There were dances in the restaurant next door, social club meetings, barbecues. Occasionally, players from the Negro Leagues would have a game on the baseball diamond.

Nick Oxford for NPR / Photos of Alberta Threatt and Allen Threatt Sr. sit on a table at the filling station.

Allen and Alberta Threatt had 11 living children, and a couple of them took over the running of the station in the 1950s.

But the building of the Interstate Highway System, launched under the Eisenhower administration, led to dwindling traffic on Route 66, and by the mid-'70s, the station had closed.

A half-century later later, the building was derelict. In 2021, the National Trust for Historic Preservation listed the station as one of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

But hope was around the corner: A few years earlier, a trio of Allen Threatt Sr.'s grandchildren decided to restore the property. Now, thanks to nonprofit grants and a lot of cousin elbow grease, the filling station has a restored exterior.

Nick Oxford for NPR / Tourist Paul Ortega gets out of his vintage car to stop by the filling station.

Ceramic Conoco gas pumps from the 1940s stand proudly outside; new signs inside detail the history of the family, the gas station and Route 66, and visitors can talk to the Threatts themselves and buy a T-shirt.

Eventually, the family is planning to build an RV park, a restaurant and perhaps even a new baseball diamond.

"We're all standing on Grandpa's shoulders — Grandpa and Grandma's shoulders," said Edward Threatt, another grandchild of Allen Threatt Sr. who is one of the leaders of the restoration.

"We have this property today because of Grandpa, and so we represent him, we represent our mothers, our fathers. And we're just trying to do them proud, that's all."

Broadcast and digital story edited by Steven Drummond; audio mixed by Chloee Weiner. Photo editing by Emily Bogle.

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