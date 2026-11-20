Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell join hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd on the Friday politics roundtable.

They reflect on the big takeaways from President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and what lawmakers are gearing up to accomplish in the last weeks of the lame duck Congress and next year when Democrats take over.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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