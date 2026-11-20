HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas executed Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday in a procedure that took over an hour, as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles carrying the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.

And once it began, he moaned repeatedly about pain, groaned several times and asked God to take him away from the pain. A prison spokesperson said all procedures were followed appropriately and suggested that Dennes might have exaggerated or faked the pain.

The execution followed renewed scrutiny of capital punishment in the U.S. in the aftermath of Tennessee's failed execution in September of Christa Pike, who survived two doses of pentobarbital that her lawyers say probably did not enter her bloodstream correctly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered.

Dennes, who was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer found shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996, was the second person put to death in the country on the day, after Florida carried out a record-breaking 20th execution of the year, of Thomas Mitchell Overton.

Dennes gave a brief statement in which he said he wanted his loved ones to know he was blessed the past 30 years "knowing the love of the father." Then he told the warden: "Go, warden!"

Almost immediately he exclaimed: "The pain! Go! Go!" He uttered an expletive and implored "the father" to "take this pain." "Let me go, father," he said again and again. "Let me go. … I'm here. I've been your son all these years."

Then he shouted: "My right leg is killing me!" and described it as a cramp. After another profanity, he grunted, then said, "I don't think this is normal. Take me, father. Don't let me suffer like this. C'mon."

After three loud groans, Dennes began snoring sounds — eight of them — that progressively got quieter before a final loud snore. Then he began breathing quietly, about a dozen breaths, also getting progressively less pronounced.

The procedure was completed at 7:07 p.m., 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney. A minute later, after being examined by a physician, Dennes was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the penitentiary in Huntsville.

Prison officials said all procedures were followed appropriately. Spokesperson Amanda Hernandez acknowledged a number of unsuccessful attempts to find a suitable vein before the execution team managed to insert the needles in Dennes' left foot and on the left side of his neck.

She did not know how many attempts were unsuccessful but said the sites ultimately used were in accordance with the state's procedures.

Hernandez also suggested that Dennes may have been exaggerating the pain, saying he began complaining before the drugs began to flow and also of pain in places where there was no IV.

Asked if he was faking, she replied, "I think, yeah, there were allegations. ... There was nothing abnormal on our part."

"This isn't the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations. It's also not the first time we've had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately," Hernandez said.

Witness Janice Copeland's husband, David, was a security guard shot during the robbery. He survived his wounds and died five years ago.

"David always felt Reinaldo would outlive him. Unfortunately he was right," she said Thursday. "Finally after 30 years, justice has been served."

Earlier in the day Florida carried out its execution of Overton, 71, who was convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her husband, Susan and Michael MacIvor, during a home invasion.

Overton was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison. In a final statement, he denied ever breaking into the couple's home and attacking them, saying, "I never killed anyone."

Florida has now carried out more than half the nation's 39 executions to date this year under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wanted justice for families who wait decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, then the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Florida still plans two more executions, in December.

Texas set a record for executions there when 40 people were put to death in 2000.

The executions of two men in their 70s cast a renewed spotlight on the aging of the U.S. death row population.

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