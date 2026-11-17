The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has released new guidelines recommending hormone therapy as a first-line treatment for many women experiencing menopause symptoms, including hot flashes and related sleep disturbances.

The guidelines aim to address misconceptions about the risks of hormone replacement therapy that stemmed in part from a widely publicized 2002 study. Some interpreted the study as showing that hormone therapy increased the risk of stroke, heart disease and certain cancers.

But subsequent research and analysis have provided a more nuanced understanding of those risks. The original study included women with an average age of 63, older than many women who begin hormone therapy. Current recommendations emphasize the importance of a patient’s age, medical history and individual risk factors when considering treatment.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Deborah Kwolek, a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner and leader of Mass General Brigham’s Sex and Gender Medicine Program, about the new recommendations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR