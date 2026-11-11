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Amid Nvidia scandal, lawmakers push for tighter controls on AI chip exports

WBUR
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:01 PM EST
A Nvidia chip is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 26, 2024. (CN-STR/Getty Images)
CN-STR/Getty Images
A Nvidia chip is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 26, 2024. (CN-STR/Getty Images)

Lawmakers are pushing for tighter controls on the export of artificial intelligence chips after Jensen Huang, the CEO of top U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, said he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Chris McGuire, senior fellow for China and emerging technologies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what this means for U.S. national security and its place in the AI race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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