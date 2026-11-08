Sunday Puzzle: FLAGS

On-air challenge

Today, I've brought a game of Categories based on the word "flags." For each category I give, you tell me something in it starting with each of the letters f-l-a-g-s. For example, if the category were "parts of the body," you might say "foot, leg, arm, groin and shoulder." Any answer that works is ok, and you can give answers in any order.

1. Makes of Cars

2. Islands

3. Sitcoms

4. ___ Time

Last week's challenge

Think of a three-letter part of the human body. Insert it into a four-letter part of the body to get a brand name you might see at the supermarket. What names are these?

Answer: Ch(arm)in

Winner

Sharon Huck of Springfield, Illinois

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Mike Bertoglio, of King County, Washington. Think of a famous living actor whose last name has 11 letters. Take the first two letters of that name and repeat them at the start. Then change the seventh letter of the actor's name to a P. The result will name part of a garden. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 12, 2027 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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