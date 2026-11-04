Hasan Piker discusses results in the midterm elections he campaigned for

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let's talk now with somebody who is closely identified with the progressive wing of the party as a surrogate, as a campaigner, as an advocate. And that is Twitch streamer and commentator Hasan Piker. Hasan Piker, good morning, or should I say hello, since apparently you've been up all night and haven't slept?

HASAN PIKER: Yeah. It was a really interesting night last night, and...

MARTIN: What do you think the message was...

PIKER: I am a little bit hungover still.

MARTIN: ...That voters - still hungover. OK. Well, do the best you can. Stay with us. What do you think is the message that voters sent last night?

PIKER: I think it's very clear that the last two years of Trump was an absolute, utter disaster and that voters from basically every demographic all across the country in virtually every locality, every state, every House district decided to punish the Trump administration and the Republican Party for the death and destruction it's brought about all around the world, the instability that it's caused and its impact that they felt on the gas prices here at home.

MARTIN: So you just heard our colleague Elena Moore mention that the exit polling suggests that Republicans lost pretty much all the gains they made with young men in 2024. That's your Twitch audience. Your Twitch audience is overwhelmingly young and overwhelmingly male, as I understand it. What were you hearing from them during your livestream last night as the results rolled in?

PIKER: I would say that they are considered a little bit more radical than most. We are obviously further left than the Democratic Party. But it was - I mean, we were living out, to say the least, last night. We were very excited about it. There was complete party unity, at least, albeit for a brief moment. And, you know, it's very exciting to see this coalition build after two years of this algorithm-induced manic state that we were experiencing, where it almost felt like this country was far more vicious, far more racist than it actually was. I myself was at the center of some of this controversy, some of these attacks in not just the Abdul El-Sayed race in Michigan, but in races that I did not touch at all. And it definitely made me feel and our community feel as though racist vitriol was the only thing that Republicans had to bring to the table after all of the destruction that they had brought about on the American economy. And I sincerely was worried that the Republicans would respond positively to that. And it turns out there is time for - there is hope, and there is time for optimism in America, in American politics.

MARTIN: But, you know, there were Democrats, establishment Democrats, if we want to call them that, who said that you were the problem or that your side was the problem. Some people argued that some of the candidates you supported were not attractive candidates because they argued that they could never win, especially in swing states. That has turned out not to be true.

PIKER: Yeah.

MARTIN: So I'm wondering what message you think that sends.

PIKER: I think it's great. We have a big tent. You know, I - we brought the under-45-year-olds. We brought the young men. They brought the Barbaras and the Deborahs in the suburbs. And everyone else was picking the swing voters that were swinging back away from Donald Trump, the independents. And every part of this coalition played their role last night. And I really hope that we can continue this exact same trajectory, start investigations on the Trump administration, unearth some of the unbelievable corruption that we've seen, and bring accountability to the White House and to the regulatory agencies that this administration has gutted and destroyed.

MARTIN: Is that going to be enough?

PIKER: No. We also need to have a resilient platform that is easily identifiable, with key policy agenda items that focus on the material realities.

MARTIN: OK. All right, we have to leave it there for now. I hope you'll talk again. That is political commentator Hasan Piker. And this is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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