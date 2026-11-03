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Supreme Court weighs religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in Colorado preschool case

WBUR
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST

The Supreme Court is hearing a case over whether religious preschools in Colorado must comply with the state’s nondiscrimination requirements to receive public funding.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Mark Rienzi, president and CEO of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which represents Catholic families and preschools challenging the requirements.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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