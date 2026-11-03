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A mother shares experience with Catholic preschool discrimination as Supreme Court considers major case

WBUR
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
A pride flag is seen in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
A pride flag is seen in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Sixteen years ago, a Catholic preschool told Michelle Theall and her wife that it would no longer accept children with same-sex parents.

Theall, author of “Teaching the Cat to Sit: A Memoir,” is featured in an amicus brief supporting Colorado in a Supreme Court case over nondiscrimination requirements for religious preschools.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Theall about her family’s experience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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