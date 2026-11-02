Gulf region on edge over possibility of renewed U.S. attacks against Iran

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

After Tuesday's elections, President Trump could decide to bomb Iran again. It's an option he's floated, and one that's been discussed with Israel.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

But he hasn't yet made a decision. The uncertainty about the possibility of a new round of attacks on Iran has U.S. partners in the Gulf on edge and bracing for more war.

MARTÍNEZ: Joining us from Bahrain is NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy. So, Aya, Qatar has been leading intense negotiations over the past 72 hours with Iran to try and stave off another round of fighting. How's that been going?

AYA BATRAWY, BYLINE: Yeah, and we've been here before, right? So Qatar is tight-lipped, but the Iranians are making statements. They say that there is a two-day plan on the table to halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and to restart talks again between the U.S. and Iran directly. But Iran says what comes next hinges on the U.S. response to what's in this latest offer. And President Trump over the weekend was at a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, and he told reporters that the U.S. had already taken out Iran's navy and air force and nuclear sites, but he said there were still one or more - or two sites to take care of and that this could be done in, quote, "10 minutes."

But the view from the Gulf is that attacks will wreak more havoc on the region and world energy supplies. I was at a security summit over the weekend in Bahrain, and here is what senior UAE diplomat Anwar Gargash said.

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ANWAR GARGASH: Military solutions will only complicate the current very complicated scene that we have and will not actually bring any quick off-ramp to the solution.

BATRAWY: So this idea that this is not going to lead to a quick off-ramp by more military strikes was echoed by other senior Arab officials at the summit. You know, these U.S. partners want to see more pressure on Iran but not more strikes.

MARTÍNEZ: You mentioned that you're in Bahrain right now. That's a country that's really been hit hard by Iran in this war. What are you seeing there?

BATRAWY: Yeah, and Bahrain is a small island nation in the Persian Gulf, with - Iran's a much bigger neighbor there - and it is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. But on the first day of this war, when U.S. strikes hit Iran and Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader, Iran hit back at U.S. military sites across the region, including the Fifth Fleet here. And you can't take pictures of the damage. It's illegal here to do that. But I rode right past the logistics hub of the Fifth Fleet and this is what I saw from the car on the highway.

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BATRAWY: From the highway, you can literally see a radar that's been damaged. You can see what looks like some kind of storage facilities or some kind of warehouses that have been badly hit. They look charred. And it's all there. The damage is just there.

And, A, this base is now down to a skeleton staff from what was 8,000 military personnel here before the war.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow. Now, given that it is very unpredictable right now and no one knows what President Trump is going to do, how are Gulf countries dealing with this?

BATRAWY: So you have Arab states upping their radar systems and racing to purchase new technology. Not just traditional interceptors that are running low, but, you know, they're looking for things that can more cheaply shoot down Iranian drones and cruise and ballistic missiles. But they are also talking directly with Iran. There was a visit last week to Tehran from the Saudis, Pakistanis and Turks. They have a new defense alliance, those three countries, and they made clear to Iran that they want de-escalation and dialogue, not more war.

So, again, these Gulf Arab states, they want U.S. pressure on Iran - think of, like, U.S. economic sanctions - but they do not want a return to war with Iran. And Iran has vowed powerful counterstrikes if it's hit.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Aya Batrawy in Manama, Bahrain. Thank you very much, Aya.

BATRAWY: Thanks, A. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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