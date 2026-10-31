Fresh Air Weekend: 'La Bola Negra' filmmakers; Inside 'The Two Saddest Kitchens'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Filmmaking is "our weapon against intolerance," say La Bola Negra directors: Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi have turned four pages of an unfinished play by Federico García Lorca into a sweeping epic that spans 90 years of Spanish history, focusing on the stories of gay men.

Possible Love offers four of the best performances you'll see all year: Lee Chang-dong's novelistic drama tells the story of two very different couples who meet during the filming of a documentary.

The New Yorker cartoonists confess to the horrors lurking in their kitchens: Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein discuss roaches, molding food and dysfunctional appliances. Their new graphic memoir, The Two Saddest Kitchens, reveals it all.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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