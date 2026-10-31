Breakdancing Senegal style

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Senegal is making Olympic history. Today, Dakar begins hosting the fourth Summer Youth Olympics, the first time an Olympic event has been held in Africa. And as Ricci Shryock reports, a group of Senegalese breakdancers has been preparing to take its place on the world stage.

RICCI SHRYOCK, BYLINE: In a dance studio in Dakar, feet hit the floor.

(SOUNDBITE OF DANCE STEPS)

SHRYOCK: Bodies spin, and the same moves are practiced over and over. The music fills the room.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHRYOCK: This group of young Senegalese dancers has a chance to make its own mark.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHRYOCK: Fifteen-year-old Suzanne Toure is the only girl on the team. Three years ago, her little brother introduced her to breakdancing. Now she's preparing to compete at the Olympics. For Toure, dance is a way to express something words can't always capture.

SUZANNE TOURE: (Speaking French).

SHRYOCK: "It motivates us. And it reminds us that we don't have to be serious all the time."

FRANCIS SIMEON GOMIS: (Speaking French).

SHRYOCK: And while breakdancing has roots in the streets of New York, it's traveled, picking up new influences along the way. Coach Francis Simeon Gomis (ph) says his team brings those influences together with African dance.

GOMIS: (Speaking French).

SHRYOCK: "You can sense some American and European influence in our routines. But there are also African dances. It's about mixing these African dances into breakdancing."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHRYOCK: Fourteen-year-old Seny Dieme brings another piece of Senegal into his routines. He incorporates moves from yela, a dance traditionally performed at weddings and baptisms, carrying a little of home onto the dance floor. But he's not going to the competition just to take part.

SENY DIEME: (Speaking French).

SHRYOCK: "I'm ready to win every medal in breakdancing."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SHRYOCK: For these young dancers, every move is a chance to show the world who they are and what Senegal can bring to the dance floor. And this time, the Olympic spotlight is shining on Africa.

For NPR News, I'm Ricci Shryock in Dakar. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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