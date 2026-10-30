The future of conservation is live-streamed

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Can curiosity save the wild?

Maya Higa says people engage more with conservation when they see wild animals up close. But how do you facilitate that interaction without disturbing the animals? Higa turned to live streaming.

About Maya Higa

Maya Higa is a conservationist and a content creator. In 2021, she founded Alveus Sanctuary as a wildlife sanctuary and a center for virtual education.

With a million collective followers on TikTok and Twitch, the Alveus Sanctuary streams every day.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

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