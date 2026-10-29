Obama campaigns in Georgia as final competitive midterms map takes shape

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

In the final days of the midterms, the data suggests the question is less about if there's a Democratic wave but how high it could crest.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Yeah. Democrats continue to invest money in Republican-heavy House and Senate races that they feel are in play. Republicans are matching those investments, and President Trump is closing out the campaign visiting states he won by large margins in 2024.

FADEL: NPR's Stephen Fowler has been on the trail, and he joins us now from Atlanta. Good morning, Stephen.

STEPHEN FOWLER, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: So last night, former President Barack Obama was in Georgia, campaigning for the Democrats there. His closing message talked about affordability.

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BARACK OBAMA: If you thought everything cost too much before, guess what? Everything is more expensive now.

FADEL: Stephen, is it really that simple?

FOWLER: Pretty much. I mean, Obama's argument, like most Democrats around the country, is that things are expensive. Trump and the Republican Party made choices that made things more expensive, and so they've made promises that have not been kept. It's a little different than the 2018 strategy. And it's not purely an anti-Trump message, because there is an acknowledgment of sorts that during the Biden administration, things were expensive, too, and that people who voted for Trump could be forgiven for believing a new administration would fix it. And look. We've got polling to back this up. Affordability is a top concern. Republicans and Trump are unpopular, and voters tend to think Democrats are better than Republicans at handling these issues too.

FADEL: Let's do another check-in on where the key races are. Start with Georgia, where you and Obama were.

FOWLER: In the Georgia Senate race, Senator Jon Ossoff is expected to win. The question's more about the governor's race, where billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson, the Republican, has spent nearly a quarter billion dollars on his run. It's one of close to a dozen states we're looking at where there is a Senate-and-governor race combo, where polls show voters could pick one from each party and split their ticket.

FADEL: What about the House? What places are both parties focused on this last week?

FOWLER: Looking at the numbers from AdImpact, I found that there are 70 - 7-0 - districts where both Republicans and Democrats are spending more than six figures in these final days to get out their final message. That includes expected toss-ups and seats in really conservative areas like the Little Rock, Arkansas, area and the western part of Montana. These are other places where Trump comfortably won in 2024 and that voters are now uncomfortable with the direction of the country.

FADEL: And what about control of the Senate?

FOWLER: Ugh. Man, things have changed so fast, even from a month ago. Take Kansas, where ad spending has increased tenfold over the last few weeks. The Democratic Senate arm is sending more money to Mississippi. President Trump's headed to South Carolina today to campaign for the Senate race there. And he announced a tele-rally for the Louisiana Senate race set for the night before the election. And what do these things have in common? President Trump won them by around 20-ish points in 2024. And this year, there is a huge, stronger-than-normal Black voter turnout and signs of depressed Republican turnout in these states.

FADEL: Now, millions of people have already cast their ballots. Are there other notable trends you're seeing in the data to watch for?

FOWLER: I mean, there's also increased turnout among Latino voters, young voters in Democratic-leaning areas - not so much in Republican areas - and among people who aren't super voters who show up to vote in basically every primary and other election. That creates a lot of uncertainty around what the final electorate looks like and points to concerns for Republicans, who would have to rely on a larger Election Day turnout to keep things competitive.

FADEL: That's NPR Stephen Fowler in Atlanta. Thank you, Stephen.

FOWLER: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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