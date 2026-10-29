Eleven states cut Medicaid coverage for refugees who are pregnant or children

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

New Medicaid rules that took effect this month left thousands of refugees without health coverage. From member station KJZZ in Phoenix, Katherine Davis-Young reports.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG, BYLINE: A few years ago, Yasin, his wife and their two little boys were living in Syria amid a terrifying civil war. Speaking through an interpreter, Yasin remembers indiscriminate bombings and arrests.

YASIN: (Through interpreter) Our life - it was very difficult in Syria, and we don't know if we're going to live or not.

DAVIS-YOUNG: The family fled. It took three years to legally come to the U.S. as refugees. In 2024, they finally arrived in Phoenix. It was a huge relief.

YASIN: (Through interpreter) Safety, blessing, a happy life.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Yasin asked that we not use his last name out of concern for his pending green card application. He's trying to build a new life in Arizona. He has a job, but money is tight. And with two young sons, there are always unexpected challenges.

YASIN: (Through interpreter) An example - after three months, when we came to the United States, my son was playing outside. He break his leg.

DAVIS-YOUNG: He's grateful to have had health insurance through Medicaid. But now he and his family, and more than 20,000 other people in Arizona, mostly refugees, no longer qualify. Medicaid has never been available to undocumented immigrants, but it's been longstanding policy to provide coverage to refugees who are here legally. Joanne Morales is with Catholic Charities Arizona, a refugee resettlement organization. She says immediate access to health care is critical because refugees are fleeing war, genocide or persecution.

JOANNE MORALES: Over the years, I've seen clients with, like, bullet wounds that need to be addressed. Some people are survivors of torture and trauma.

DAVIS-YOUNG: But H.R. 1, the Republican tax and spending bill Congress passed last year, cut Medicaid coverage for refugees. The federal government expects to save $6.2 billion as a result. Arizona Republicans who voted for H.R. 1 did not respond to requests for comment. Language skills and other barriers make it hard for refugees to get the type of jobs that offer health insurance. And refugees could become eligible for Medicaid again after they get a green card. But Morales says green card approvals have slowed during the second Trump administration.

MORALES: We have cases where they've been waiting two or three years.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Most states are still allowing Medicaid coverage for refugee children and pregnant women. Arizona is one of just 11 states that never applied for a federal waiver to do that. So refugee kids and expectant moms here are losing coverage.

MAGDALENE MUNEZERO: Pregnant mothers are like, so what happens to us? Where are we going to go?

DAVIS-YOUNG: Magdalene Munezero works with refugees at Phoenix's Valleywise Health, a public health system. Her team is trying to connect patients with sliding-fee clinics or charitable grants to cover medical bills. And they're reminding clients Medicaid will still cover them for emergency visits. But, Munezero says...

MUNEZERO: They will keep calling you with questions that you don't even also have the answers. They're asking you, and you are like, what do I do?

DAVIS-YOUNG: Syrian refugee Yasin and his family are worried. He says he doesn't regret coming to Arizona.

YASIN: (Through interpreter) So my important thing and the best-ever thing for me is the safety and the education for my children.

DAVIS-YOUNG: But without health insurance, he wonders - how safe can he keep them?

For NPR News, I'm Katherine Davis-Young in Phoenix.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.