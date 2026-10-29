David Wasserman discusses the state of the midterms as Election Day approaches

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

For more on the state of the midterms, five days out from Election Day, we've called David Wasserman. He's senior elections analyst at the Cook Political Report. Dave, so in the last few days, are you seeing races making any last-minute breaks toward either party?

DAVID WASSERMAN: Well, yeah. There's a lot that's changing. And we're looking at both parties going into South Carolina and spending money. This is a state Trump carried by 18 points last time. But Darline Graham, who was appointed to replace her brother, has been struggling in adapting to becoming a politician. And Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who had the airwaves to herself for a few weeks because of a fundraising advantage, she was able to close the gap. Now, this race is very close. But the undecided vote here leans Republican. So it's always going to be very difficult in a racially polarized state for a Democrat to get to 50%.

MARTÍNEZ: And you think the Graham name still carries weight, no matter what?

WASSERMAN: It does. Although Darline Graham is unpopular not only with Democrats, but also independents who are skeptical that she's qualified to serve.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, I want people to know that your username on X is Redistrict - great name, by the way - clearly something that you watch closely. The redistricting war in Texas, it started with President Trump's demand for a new Texas map. I just got back from a couple of those districts in Texas a couple of weeks ago. How has that been playing out so far for Republicans?

WASSERMAN: Well, Republicans' efforts to add an insurance policy in the House by gerrymandering red states began in Texas last summer when the Republicans drew a map targeting five Democratic seats. There was two slight problems with their strategy. First of all, they were going off the 2024 election numbers. They drew a number of seats in south Texas that are Hispanic majority, would've voted for Trump by about 10 points.

But now that we've seen a huge reversion to Democrats among Hispanic voters - in our tracker, Trump's approval rating is just 30% among Hispanic voters, after winning 48% of their votes nationally in 2024. That those districts aren't guaranteed to perform for Republicans as expected. So there are three or four districts in south Texas that Democrats stand a chance of winning that Republicans drew to try and win them. The other problem is that Republicans did this with enough time to let Democrats retaliate in California.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

WASSERMAN: And the map Democrats drew in California targeting five Republicans is probably even more effective than the one Republicans drew in Texas. So nationally, when you add up the nine states where the map is different from 2024, Republicans might've only improved their position in the House by about three seats. Democrats might be on track to gain 15 or 25.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And the ironic thing, you know, with Republicans adding Latinos to these districts thinking that they could kind of build on what Trump did with Latinos in the previous election, was that a lot of them, who normally maybe wouldn't say that immigration is the biggest priority for them - always the economy - don't like the way the immigration process has played out with the second Trump administration. So it's like it kind of backfired on them, at least so far.

WASSERMAN: Well, the president promised to prioritize border security. In these voters' view, he's prioritized deportations, but the No. 1 issue for them is the economy.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

WASSERMAN: And Hispanic voters are more sensitive on pocketbook concerns than the rest of the electorate.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. Let's go to Alaska. That's where the state's governor has called for an investigation into Democrat Mary Peltola's state - Senate campaign after The New York Times reported that her team recruited a candidate with a similar name to incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan to try and split the vote. How do you see all this playing out for Alaska voters?

WASSERMAN: Well, there was never any chance that Dan J. Sullivan, a retired public school teacher from Petersburg, Alaska, had self-recruited into this race. The question was always, would this Democratic plot be unearthed before the Election Day? Now it has been. But it's become so well publicized that there are two Dan Sullivans on the ballot that there are very, very few voters who are likely to be confused between the two.

The nonincumbent Sullivan received 2.6% of the primary vote in August, enough to advance to the general election. But keep in mind, this is a state where Lisa Murkowski, the other senator, was able to win a write-in campaign for reelection several years ago. So I suspect it's not going to be a factor. Now, Peltola, the Democrat, has been flirting close to 50% in a lot of surveys. This could backfire on her a little bit. But she was already kind of close enough to that line that she may not need that split Republican vote or confusion...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

WASSERMAN: ...To prevail.

MARTÍNEZ: Dave Wasserman is a senior elections analyst at the Cook Political Report. Dave, thanks a lot.

WASSERMAN: Thanks a lot. Thanks very much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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