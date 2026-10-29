BioWare co-founder on the game studio's closure and legacy

Video game fans are mourning BioWare, the legendary studio behind hit franchises like “Mass Effect,” “Dragon Age” and “Baldur’s Gate.”

BioWare staff had already dwindled after a string of commercial failures, leading parent company Electronic Arts to shutter the developer this month.

The closure also comes as EA cuts costs after it took on a $20-billion debt caused by a leveraged buyout from a group including Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner’s investment company.

As eulogies for BioWare continue to circulate online, host Scott Tong discusses the company’s rise and fall with co-founder Greg Zeschuk.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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