© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This year's midterms are the most expensive in U.S. history

WBUR
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Tuesday’s midterm elections are the most expensive in U.S. history, according to the firm AdImpact. Much of the money is coming from megadonors and industries connected to artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and lobbying groups promoting Israel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Brendan Glavin, director of insights at Open Secrets, an independent non-profit that tracks money in American politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR