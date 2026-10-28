Tampa Bay Rays extends World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The World Series is not over yet. With their backs to the wall, the Tampa Bay Rays staged a dramatic comeback and avoided a sweep. Steve Futterman reports from St. Petersburg, Florida.

STEVE FUTTERMAN, BYLINE: Just around midnight, it appeared the Milwaukee Brewers were at last on their way toward winning their first World Series.

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UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: High drive. Deep left field. Get up. Get out. Gone. Cooper Pratt has the Brewers on the brink of a championship.

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FUTTERMAN: Shortstop Cooper Pratt slugged a home run, as heard on Fox, to break a 12th-inning 2-2 tie and put the Brewers on top 3-2. All Milwaukee had to do was get three outs in the bottom of the 12th. Easier said than done. When the Rays came to bat, they responded, first tying the game 3-3. Then with the bases loaded, they won the game.

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UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Bouncing ball. We'll see you later tonight.

FUTTERMAN: For the Rays, who had lost the first three games, not only did they finally get a win. They avoided elimination. There will now be a Game 5. The game-winning hit came from pinch hitter Ben Williamson. He had gone hitless in the first three games. He picked a good time to get his first World Series hit.

BEN WILLIAMSON: It's so nerve-racking being, like, on the bench. Like, when am I going to get in all game? But once I was up to the plate, I was just trying to move the ball and just see if something happened. And luckily, something did. It found a hole.

FUTTERMAN: Even with the win, Tampa Bay faces a tough task. The Rays need to win the next three games. Milwaukee needs to win just one. No team has ever come back to win the World Series after losing the first three. Ben Williamson told NPR he is well aware of the situation his team still faces.

Can this team make history? Can you become the first team to come from three games down to win the World Series?

WILLIAMSON: Somebody's got to do it (laughter). Why not us?

FUTTERMAN: Might as well be you, right?

WILLIAMSON: Yeah. Why not us?

FUTTERMAN: The odds are still against the Rays. Game 5 is tonight. Milwaukee will have another chance to wrap things up.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman in St. Petersburg, Florida.

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