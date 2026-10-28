New Yorkers could see delays in November unemployment checks

Due to planned upgrades at the state Labor Department, New Yorkers expecting unemployment checks next month could face delays of up to 12 days.

The department is upgrading its system to make it easier for workers to access unemployment insurance services online and streamline business requirements.

“This upgrade has been years in the making, as we have worked hard to ensure that it delivers the results New Yorkers have been asking for,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon in a statement.

The upgrade will begin on November 2nd and is expected to take 9 to 12 days. During that time, all online and phone services will be unavailable, and unemployment checks will also be delayed.

Workers won’t be able to file new claims or access account information during this period, but they should continue documenting their weekly job searches to stay eligible for benefits.

The department said workers will receive all delayed payments after filing for benefits in the new system and will notify them when it’s up and running.

Career centers will open virtually from Nov. 3 to Nov. 27 to help customers, but staff can't answer insurance questions during these appointments. They can help with career-change counseling or required meetings to sustain benefits.

With the new system, workers can file and certify claims from any device, including smartphones. They can also view their claim status, send and receive messages, and upload documents.

One of the most common reasons that claims get delayed is missing information, according to the department. To reduce claim delays, the new system will automatically prompt workers to provide all necessary information before they file the claim.

The system will also expand accessibility with assistive devices and technologies like screen readers. This will help New Yorkers with disabilities access benefits, information, and resources.

Businesses will have real-time access to make payments, view and update account information, add third-party representatives, respond to claims filed against their accounts, and more. The new system will also provide information to help reduce overpayments and underpayments.

Service options for representatives will expand to allow online access to update customer information.