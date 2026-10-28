Larry Sabato on Trump's messaging and the issues driving voters to the polls

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Larry Sabato is with us. He's director of The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia and the namesake for Sabato's Crystal Ball, the nonpartisan politics newsletter. Larry, welcome back.

LARRY SABATO: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: I just want to note, I mean, I've been out this month talking with voters, and we are really just now getting into the period where some voters are finally locking in, focusing on the election, deciding how to vote. Some voters, that's just the deal. What's happening as they do focus?

SABATO: They do focus. And, of course, let's remember, there are about 36 million votes already locked in. They've been cast. So what happens on the trail is less important with each passing day. And, you know, for all of the talk about Trump's idiosyncrasies at rallies, that's less important than the fact that he really doesn't have a good message to sell, and his fellow Republicans don't either. The war in Iran, high gas prices, high food prices, corruption, you know, those things tend not to sell.

INSKEEP: Is it that the president can't really defend this economy? And I don't mean to say he doesn't believe it's good in its way, but that there are people who have their own - reached their own conclusions at the gas pump?

SABATO: Exactly. And who would've believed that Donald Trump would have the same problem as Joe Biden trying to sell people on the idea that the economy is great, even though they know it isn't from their visits to the groceries and the gas stations?

INSKEEP: Is the - I'll just ask the question. You can answer it. Is the president maybe smart then to talk about other things - senators' rear ends - I mean, anything to be entertaining and remind Trump voters why they've kind of enjoyed Trump all this time?

SABATO: Yeah. Trump's only usefulness right now on the campaign trail is to energize the super MAGAs, not the whole MAGA group 'cause some of those MAGAs are not voting. It's become very obvious. They're not going to show up. His only chance to save some of these seats for the Republicans is to get an enormous turnout among that core group of super MAGAs. And, look, we're talking about deeply red states. So it's a strategy that might work in at least a couple or three of them.

INSKEEP: Is the money making a difference, the hundreds of millions of dollars being poured into this at the end?

SABATO: I think it's making some difference in some places. It has more of an effect when you do go to a place or a section of a state, like in Texas, where 80% of the population may be MAGA or super MAGA. But I don't think, overall, it's driving the election. And, you know, that's been a lesson we've seen year after year for decades. We focus on money. We should focus on money. Our system is an outrage, but it really doesn't drive elections as much as people think.

INSKEEP: That makes it almost seem like it's a scam here, raising money to spend extra money, and it doesn't really matter in the end, you're saying.

SABATO: Well, I'm saying some people have too much money, and they're willing to spend it in - on luxuries or cruises or whatever they spend it on. And they're spending it on politics. So, you know, be my guest, but I don't think they're determining the results.

INSKEEP: Are Democrats pulling away?

SABATO: They are inching away in the states that matter, and it's only inches despite the blue wave because the voting habits of most of the voters in these deeply red states is so Republican. This goes to their core as voters. It has all their lives. This is not easy for them to do, either to decide to skip a race or skip the election entirely or, God forbid, to vote Democratic. So...

INSKEEP: You're telling me that if Democrats were to win Kansas or win Iowa - which is possible, but far from certain - it would be close.

SABATO: Yeah. It would be close. Look, 51, 49 in a deeply red state is a landslide for Democrats.

INSKEEP: Now, elsewhere in today's program, we did have a report from Minnesota. That's an open seat. Was held by a Democrat. Republicans have seen an opportunity to win there and offset some possible losses elsewhere. What are their odds of gaining a seat in Minnesota?

SABATO: For a long while, I thought that was the Republicans' best shot at a Democratic seat once you get rid of North Carolina and Georgia, which are staying Democratic in Georgia's case and turning Democratic in North Carolina's case. And maybe there's still Michigan. But in Minnesota, I think the race is essentially over. There's some small chance that Michele Tafoya, who's a good candidate for the Republicans, could win. But I think Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor, has pretty much got that if she can stay on message and stir up enthusiasm.

INSKEEP: Are we likely to know on election night the way things are really headed?

SABATO: Oh, God, I hope so.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Go on.

SABATO: That's a prayer for - from all Americans across the scene. But look, Maine's going to take a while. Alaska is going to take a while, and other states that are extremely close, believe me, it's going to take a while to get a full picture of the Senate, not the House. I think we'll know the House.

INSKEEP: OK. Well, rest up. Hope y'all have an interesting evening.

SABATO: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: Larry Sabato is the founder and director of The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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