Fans are not happy that WNBA finals game 6 will be played during work hours

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Game 6 of the WNBA finals is Thursday, but the timing of that game is causing big problems for some fans. The Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries tipoff at 12:30 in the afternoon Eastern, which is, of course, 9:30 a.m. in San Francisco, where the Valkyries are based. DorMiya Vance with WABE reports it is all because of NBA scheduling conflicts.

DORMIYA VANCE, BYLINE: The timing has sparked a flurry of online discussion among Dream fans about whether they can take time off to attend the game at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

TRINA FREEMAN: If I could call off from work, I would. However, I can't. But I'll certainly be tuning in from my desk.

VANCE: Trina Freeman is a big Dream fan. She wants her colleagues watching too.

FREEMAN: In fact, I plan on putting - pulling out our big TV screen and putting it on in our warehouse.

VANCE: State Farm, which seats 17,000 fans, is larger than the Dream's usual home court, which only holds 3,500 people. But the big arena is busy later in the day with a regular NBA game. Officials say the midday tipoff was the best decision based on broadcasting and other NBA agreements. The WNBA is owned in part by the NBA and should recognize the W as an equal, says David Berri. He teaches economics and sports at Southern Utah University.

DAVID BERRI: Even as the WNBA grows and it's exploding in popularity, we keep seeing the same pattern over and over again, where the NBA decision-maker decides that a, you know, regular season game, that takes priority over a WNBA finals game.

VANCE: Atlanta is down 2 and 3 in the best of 7 final series. So the WNBA's next champion could be crowned Thursday afternoon. If not, the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries will meet one last time on Halloween in San Francisco.

For NPR News, I'm DorMiya Vance in Atlanta.

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