'A Bad Deal in Mormon Land' smashes faith, crime and history into a wry, page-turning thriller
A fraudulent spirit medium desperate for cash. A muckraking journalist out for revenge. A polygamist wife who hates polygamy. All circling a seance in 1908 Salt Lake City.
That’s just where new novel “A Bad Deal in Mormon Land” begins. Things quickly spiral out of control in a thriller filled with humor and suspense.
Host Scott Tong discusses the many historical inspirations behind the novel with author T.I.M. Wirkus.
Book excerpt: ‘A Bad Deal in Mormon Land’
By T.I.M. Wirkus
Reprinted with permission from the publisher. All rights reserved.
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