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What's behind DOJ's election lawsuit against Alaska?

WBUR
Published October 26, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Before Election Day, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit challenging the certification of Alaska’s Senate election, only if the Republican incumbent loses. The move is unprecedented, according to election experts.

Here & Now‘s Claudia Grisales speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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