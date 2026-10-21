© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadly flash flood in NM town shows how wildfires worsen flood risks

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

A flash flood in Ruidoso, New Mexico, in July 2025 killed three people, including two young children. Wildfires the previous year left broad scars in the mountains, increasing the risk of dangerous flooding in the town.

A new report from ProPublica shows how the town and first responders were unprepared for the flood.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to ProPublica reporter Abe Streep.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR