© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The legal battle over Trump’s plans to redesign a D.C. golf course

WBUR
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to overhaul the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., despite being in the middle of dealing with legal challenges over the public golf course.

This raises the question: do the courts have any power in this situation? We discuss this with Norm Eisen, co-founder and executive chair of the Democracy Defenders Fund.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR