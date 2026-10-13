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Federal judge ‘furious’ after Trump administration cuts down hundreds of trees at a D.C. golf course

WBUR
Published October 13, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT

A federal judge has halted the removal of any more trees at the East Potomac Golf Links, a public golf course in Washington, D.C., that President Trump wants to redesign. The Trump administration approved cutting down hundreds of trees on the property over the weekend.

Reese Gorman, reporter at The Washington Sun, joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to explain what happened and why the judge is “furious.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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