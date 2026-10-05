© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court case could make big oil pay for climate change damages

WBUR
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT

The Supreme Court is weighing Boulder, Colorado’s lawsuit against oil companies over the effects of climate change.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Colorado rancher Kathleen Kelley, who has sided with Boulder in the case; she’s a part of this amicus brief, and Cody Davis, Mesa County commissioner. Mesa County is one of the communities in Colorado that relies on the fossil fuel industry; the community is a part of this amicus brief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR