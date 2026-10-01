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Pat Metheny spotlights younger musicians on 'Side Eye III+'

WBUR
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Pat Metheny's newest album is "Side Eye III+." (Courtesy of Jimmy Katz)
Courtesy of Jimmy Katz
Pat Metheny's newest album is "Side Eye III+." (Courtesy of Jimmy Katz)

Pat Metheny, the 20-time Grammy Award-winning jazz icon, is celebrating 50 years since the release of his first album in 1976.

His latest album is “Side Eye III+,” named for his project showcasing talented younger players. Now, he’s on tour with Chris Fishman on keys and Joe Dyson on drums.

Metheny grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and by age 15, he was playing in Kansas City bars. Then, jazz vibraphonist and composer Gary Burton asked Metheny to join his band. At age 22, Metheny recorded his first record, “Bright Size Life,” with Jaco Pastorius on bass and Bob Moses on drums. The album was revered by critics.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Metheny about the masters he learned from, including Jack DeJohnette and Charlie Haden, and how he’s taken on that role for a new generation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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