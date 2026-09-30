© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immigration expert on Supreme Court decision allowing Trump administration to continue third-country deportations

WBUR
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:09 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with National Immigration Project legal director Michelle Mendez about the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to allow the Trump administration to resume deporting immigrants to countries they have no ties to, and what ‘final orders for removal’ are and how the administration is targeting immigrants with them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR