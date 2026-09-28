© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can you trust Mark Zuckerberg's Meta with your AI data?

WBUR
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

Do you trust Mark Zuckerberg with your data? The CEO of Meta says he’s reorienting the company’s strategy on artificial intelligence to be all about privacy.

So far, at least, it seems people are willing to give him a chance: Meta’s AI assistant Muse is one of the most popular apps in the App Store.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR