Previewing some of the season's big books
As the calendar turns to fall tomorrow, we take a look at some of the buzzy books that are coming out with Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast.
Book reccomendations
Fiction
- by Min Jin Lee
- by Deesha Philyaw
- by Marlon James
- by Nafissa Thompson-Spires
- by Fred Josephs
- by Sarah Anderson
- by Yiyun Li
- by Kwan Ann Tan
- by Harold Rodgers
Nonfiction
- by Wendy S. Walters
- by Rozinna Ali
- by Kai Bird with Susan Goldmark
- by Harel Shapira
- by Mahmoud Khalil
- by Cheyenne Roundtree
- by David Treuer
- by Michele Jackson
- by James Gleick
- by Garret M. Graff
- by Azra Liaqat Khan
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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