Expanding crowds are finding their way to Borderland

For founder Jenn Brazill, the record ticket sales for this weekend’s Borderland Festival must seem like a vision fulfilled. While music may be the main attraction, the “vibe” at the annual event at Knox Farm State Park is also a main contributor. That atmosphere, Brazill believes, is the product of a specific approach.

“I really feel like Buffalo and Western New York has embraced us as ‘their festival,’ which was always my goal.”

That community-first focus shows in a variety of ways. Brazill says 12 nonprofits will be scattered about the grounds. The venue provides visibility to a number of “missions we support as a festival.” The environment is also a central priority. No plastic water bottles are sold at the event (three free water stations are available to patrons).

“It’s part of our sustainability mission,” Brazill told Bentley from BTPM The Bridge during an interview earlier this week.

“We have local food vendors, local artists. We have local craft vendors. The majority of our resources, from our porta potties to our fencing, those are all local companies.”

Kids under the age of 10 are admitted free with an adult. Some 500 volunteers will be on hand to help.

The feel-good approach is paying off at the box office. As of Wednesday night, only day passes for Friday and Sunday were available.

“It’s part of what has made the festival sustainable, I think, that we truly do try to integrate the entire community. “