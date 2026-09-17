© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expanding crowds are finding their way to Borderland

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:32 AM EDT
The poster for the 2026 Borderland Festival
Borderland
This weekend's Borderland Festival is expected to draw the largest crowds in the event's history,

For founder Jenn Brazill, the record ticket sales for this weekend’s Borderland Festival must seem like a vision fulfilled. While music may be the main attraction, the “vibe” at the annual event at Knox Farm State Park is also a main contributor. That atmosphere, Brazill believes, is the product of a specific approach.

“I really feel like Buffalo and Western New York has embraced us as ‘their festival,’ which was always my goal.”

That community-first focus shows in a variety of ways. Brazill says 12 nonprofits will be scattered about the grounds. The venue provides visibility to a number of “missions we support as a festival.” The environment is also a central priority. No plastic water bottles are sold at the event (three free water stations are available to patrons).

“It’s part of our sustainability mission,” Brazill told Bentley from BTPM The Bridge during an interview earlier this week.

“We have local food vendors, local artists. We have local craft vendors. The majority of our resources, from our porta potties to our fencing, those are all local companies.”

Kids under the age of 10 are admitted free with an adult. Some 500 volunteers will be on hand to help.

The feel-good approach is paying off at the box office. As of Wednesday night, only day passes for Friday and Sunday were available.

“It’s part of what has made the festival sustainable, I think, that we truly do try to integrate the entire community. “

WEBExtBentleyJen.mp3
Bentley from BTPM The Bridge has an extended conversation with Jenn Brazill, founder of the Borderland Festival.

Tags
WBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff