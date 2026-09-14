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Kennedy Center warns of bankruptcy, closure as early as Tuesday

WBUR
Published September 14, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is seen at center with the State Department at lower right, as viewed from the Washington Monument, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is seen at center with the State Department at lower right, as viewed from the Washington Monument, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with attorney Norm Eisen, executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, about news that the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., could close as early as Tuesday when its board meets.

President Trump’s supporters control the board, and, according to The Washington Post, they say that adding Trump’s name to the building is the only way to save the national performing arts center from bankruptcy. Eisen is suing to stop them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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