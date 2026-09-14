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After winning a historic union contract, Blizzard employees still face layoffs

WBUR
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Employees at Blizzard Entertainment, a storied game studio now owned by Microsoft, have secured their first company-wide union contract. Negotiators finalized the historic deal mere days before BlizzCon, the company’s annual fan convention.

After a weekend of surprising announcements, host Scott Tong speaks with two Blizzard employees about the uncertain future of their jobs and the shaky games industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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