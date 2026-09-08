Known for fighting Klingons, actor William Shatner's recent battle was stage 4 cancer. He won

On the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the iconic “Star Trek,” 95-year-old actor William Shatner — aka Captain Kirk — talks to Here & Now‘s Robin Young about a his recent battle with stage 4 melanoma, which he fought alongside his 61-year-old daughter Melanie Shatner Gretsch, who was undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer.

The two, both now healthy, have teamed up to host a new podcast, “No Time Like Now,” which focuses on health, wellness, longevity, and living life fully in the present moment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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