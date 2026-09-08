© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canada's retaliatory tariffs take effect, intended to have political punch

WBUR
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, Canada began imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain American products made in states with tight Senate races, such as Ohio and Texas.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Politico trade reporter Oliver Ward about the political pressure Canada is putting on the Trump administration as both sides engage in a trade war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR