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North Carolina prepares to send out first ballots in midterms

WBUR
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

Officials in North Carolina are preparing to send out on Friday the first mail-in ballots for the midterm elections, even as a legal fight continues over President Trump’s efforts to curtail mail-in voting, and local officials are still mulling possible local rule changes.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dawn Hurdle, director of the Board of Elections for Alamance County in North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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