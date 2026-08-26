© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Liane Moriarty pens 'Big Little Lies' sequel 'Big Little Truths'

WBUR
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
The cover of "Big Little Truths" and author Liane Moriarty. (Courtesy of Crown Currency and Über Photography)
Courtesy of Crown Currency and Über Photography
The cover of "Big Little Truths" and author Liane Moriarty. (Courtesy of Crown Currency and Über Photography)

Liane Moriarty‘s 2014 novel “Big Little Lies” was not only a best-seller, but it also spawned an Emmy-winning HBO series.

Now, Moriarty has written a sequel: “Big Little Truths.” She joins Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Big Little Truths’

By Liane Moriarty

Excerpted from “Big Little Truths” by Liane Moriarty. Copyright © 2026 by Liane Moriarty. Published in the United States by Crown Currency, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR