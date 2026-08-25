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Who is the roundest of them all? Introducing Fat Marmot Week

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

The great American election is upon us. We’re talking about Fat Marmot Week, a competition that allows you to vote for the fattest, most rotund marmot.

A marmot named Dawn. (Courtesy of Daniel Blumstein)
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A marmot named Dawn. (Courtesy of Daniel Blumstein)

It’s hosted by The Marmot Project at Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Colorado.

Host Robin Young speaks with Emily Renkey, a graduate student with University of California, Los Angeles, who is co-running the tournament.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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