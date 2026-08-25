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Indiana power outage raises concerns about data centers

WBUR
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

A local utility company in Indiana is promising that all power will be restored by Tuesday night after a powerful storm caused hundreds of thousands of outages, some lasting nearly two weeks.

The outage is adding to concerns from some residents of Hobart, Indiana, about a planned Amazon data center that would rely on power from the local utility company.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Angelita Soriano, a resident of Hobart, Indiana. She is part of a lawsuit against the city council over its approval process for the Amazon data center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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