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Trump declared ‘economic warfare’ on Iran. What does that mean for Americans?

WBUR
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

On social media, President Trump announced he’ll launch “economic warfare and isolation” against Iran. He’s threatening severe financial penalties on any country that helps Iran evade sanctions. Iran has denounced these threats.

Host Rob Schmitz speaks with Edward Fishman, senior fellow and director of the Maurice R. Greenberg Center for Geoeconomics at the Council on Foreign Relations, about what economic warfare is and the downstream consequences it could have on both Americans and also the global economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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