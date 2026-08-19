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Vaccine prevents return of melanoma, according to new trial results from Moderna and Merck

WBUR
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Sandy, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Rick Bowmer/AP
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Sandy, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Merck and Moderna say their new vaccine can block the return of one of the deadliest cancers. These personalized mRNA therapies succeeded in an Food and Drug Administration-approved melanoma trial. Researchers are optimistic that the results could prove effective against other cancers.

Host Indira Lakshmanan gets the latest from Wall Street Journal reporter Xavier Martinez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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