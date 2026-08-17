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Worried about a stock market crash? Stick to a financial plan   

WBUR
Published August 17, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

With uncertainty over the war in the Middle East and high consumer prices, there are more than a few reasons to be worried about market collapse. But in August, the stock market reached record highs, leaving many unsure of what to do with their investments.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about why in unpredictable times, it’s more important than ever to stick to a financial plan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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