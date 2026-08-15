Hundreds of U.S. diplomats stuck in limbo months after Middle East evacuations

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A Venezuelan professional soccer player has been stuck in ICE detention in rural Georgia for nearly six months. NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán reports his case underscores the backlog crisis in the U.S. immigration system.

SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN, BYLINE: Homero Calderon built a long career playing professional soccer for clubs in Venezuela, Portugal, Cyprus and, most recently, last year in Italy. But nearly six months ago, he was pulled over for speeding in Florida and arrested for driving without a valid U.S. license. Ever since, the father of two young U.S. citizens has been stuck inside an ICE detention center in remote Folkston, Georgia. His wife, Daniela Molina, said in a video posted on social media, her husband is growing despondent.

DANIELA MOLINA: (Speaking Spanish)

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Homero is not well, she says. I've been with him for 17 years, and I had never heard him cry desperately and ask for help. Calderon has no criminal record, NPR has confirmed. And when he was arrested, he had two open immigration cases. He had applied for an extension of his tourist visa a week before it was set to expire last year. Calderon had also applied for a visa for people, including professional athletes, with extraordinary abilities, but neither open case kept him from being swept up in President Trump's immigration crackdown.

MOLINA: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: He's done everything the right way, his wife says, and yet he's been detained. Shev Dalal-Dheini is the senior director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She says Calderon's case highlights the massive backlog of pending immigration cases, which stands at a staggering 11.3 million. She says the Trump administration is taking advantage of the backlog and rounding up people previous administrations had largely left alone pending hearings.

SHEV DALAL-DHEINI: It's an easy way for the government to meet their quota to detain and deport individuals when they know who individuals are because they've done the right thing and applied for something.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: In a statement to NPR, DHS said Homero Calderon overstayed his tourist visa and will remain in detention, quote, "pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings." But it's not clear when that day will come. Calderon's family says Homero is disciplined and resilient, skills sharpened by his years as a professional soccer player, but they worry he's losing hope as the months drag on.

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, NPR News.

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