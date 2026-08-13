Tommy John changed baseball with an elbow surgery that bears his name

The major league pitcher Tommy John was the first person to undergo surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow — the procedure that has since been named after him. In 1974, John tore the ligament while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The surgery allowed him to continue pitching for about 15 more years.

Recently, John announced his departure from public life. He is 83 and is being treated for a recurrence of cancer.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with his son, Tommy John III, about his father’s baseball career, his injury and his remarkable recovery. Tommy John III runs the Tommy John Performance and Healing Center in San Diego, where he focuses on sports training and recovery. He is the author of the 2018 book “Minimize Injury, Maximize Performance: A Sports Parent’s Survival Guide.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR